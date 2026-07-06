Apply Now: $100,000 for African AI Startup Founders

⇓ More from ICTworks

African AI startups captured barely 1 to 1.5% of global AI spending in 2025, even as AI pulled in close to half of all venture dollars worldwide. At the earliest stages the gap is wider still: in the second quarter of 2025, startups across the continent raised just $14 million in AI deals, about 0.02% of the $47.3 billion invested in AI globally.

The constraint is not talent. It is capital, and the pathways to turn technical skill into a fundable company.

$100,00 Pre-Seed Investments

The AI Startup Program from the Accra-based Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology that has trained African software entrepreneurs since 2008, is open for the 2027 cohort, offering select teams up to $100,000 in pre-seed investment.

Apply if you are:

West or East African citizens, ages 21 to 35

Demonstrated software development experience and a basic understanding of AI

A bachelor’s degree, diploma, or equivalent hands-on experience

The cohort will get seven months of full-time, residential training in Accra, Ghana, followed by a four-month incubation phase for the strongest ventures. Participants form teams, validate an AI business idea, build a working product (an MVP, or minimum viable product), and learn from practitioners at OpenAI, Perplexity, Google, and Meltwater.

Apply Now! Deadline is July 20, 2026

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this: