Language shapes how we perceive the world and, therefore, how we tackle the challenges of global development. For example, previously I asked you to stop using the term “beneficiaries” in ICT4D. We do not work with passive recipients of our programs, so we should not speak of them as such.

In international development we are (or should be) working with people to find ways to accelerate social and economic development. So instead of beneficiaries, I would prefer we say constituents, and Josh Woodard likes client-driven development.

“Localization” versus “Locally Led Development”

Now I’d like for you to consider the terms, “localization” and “locally led development.” They can seem similar, yet these terms embody different philosophies, priorities, and practices. I believe we need to be clear in our language, and what it means. I believe we need to focus on locally led development.

Definition of Localization

Localization typically refers to shifting power, resources, and decision-making from global entities to local actors. It often involves international organizations transferring funding or delegating projects to local entities in the recipient country. This practice has been driven by the recognition that solutions to local issues are often best crafted by those who live and work in these communities.

Localization is often used by large international NGOs and development donors who are attempting to shift some power to local partners while still maintaining oversight. It’s a pragmatic approach to improve efficiency and effectiveness, but it can be paternalistic.

Localization can be seen as a response to criticisms of top-down approaches in development, aiming to improve accountability and sustainability by involving local stakeholders. Yet it still implies a top-down approach where authority to decide what and when something is localized remains with external actors, and international players retain ultimate authority, deciding how and what to “localize.”

Definition of Locally Led Development

Locally Led Development is a broader, more nuanced term. It emphasizes a bottom-up approach where local actors—community leaders, civil society organizations (CSOs), and citizens—are not only implementers but originators and decision-makers. It stresses local ownership and agency, and implies full ownership of both the process and the outcomes.

Locally led development reflects a shift in mindset where the focus is not merely on involving locals but on ensuring that they lead initiatives. It has a focus on fostering indigenous capabilities, allowing communities to identify their own priorities, craft responses, and lead their development trajectory. This #shiftthepower effort recognizes that development efforts are more sustainable when the people who live with the outcomes are driving the decisions.

3 Reasons Why Locally Led Development Is Better

Locally led development showcases agency and direction by civil society organizations, who lead initiatives and become vital agents of change within their communities, advocating for policies that reflect local needs and priorities. It’s the better approach in three ways:

1. Moral Perspective

The concept of agency is crucial. Locally led development inherently respects the right of people to control their own futures. It moves beyond treating local organizations as mere “implementers” and values them as equal partners with their own visions and goals. By placing civil society organizations in a leadership role, this approach helps to dismantle long-standing inequalities in international development, demonstrating genuine solidarity rather than perpetuating power imbalances.

2. Practical Perspective

Locally led development also reflects a deeper understanding of context. Local actors understand cultural nuances, local needs, and existing community strengths better than any external entity. This contextual expertise results in more effective program design and implementation. Projects initiated and led by local organizations are also more adaptable; these local leaders can pivot more quickly when faced with challenges, making the development initiatives more resilient to unforeseen changes.

3. Economic Perspective

From an economic standpoint, locally led development builds long-term capacity and self-sufficiency. It enables the growth of local institutions, thereby reducing the need for continued foreign intervention over time. This sustainable capacity-building reduces dependency and encourages the flourishing of local economies. Donor dollars can stretch further when local expertise is leveraged, as local actors often work more cost-effectively due to their intrinsic understanding of procurement, labor, and the ecosystem.

Digital Principles are Locally Led Development

Coming into ICT4D specifically, we should move to locally led development to align with the digital principles. The Principles for Digital Development are a set of nine living guidelines designed to help development practitioners integrate best practices into technology-enabled programs. Locally led development aligns seamlessly with several of these principles, including:

Understand the Existing Ecosystem : Locally led projects inherently start with a deep understanding of the existing ecosystem, as they are rooted in the communities they serve. This principle aligns well with locally led approaches, which leverage local knowledge to create contextually relevant solutions.

: Locally led projects inherently start with a deep understanding of the existing ecosystem, as they are rooted in the communities they serve. This principle aligns well with locally led approaches, which leverage local knowledge to create contextually relevant solutions. Design With People : Locally led development means involving the end-users—the community members—not just during consultation, but in ideation and decision-making. The principle “Design with People” becomes a natural part of the process when local actors drive the development agenda, as they can ensure the solution truly addresses their needs and concerns.

: Locally led development means involving the end-users—the community members—not just during consultation, but in ideation and decision-making. The principle “Design with People” becomes a natural part of the process when local actors drive the development agenda, as they can ensure the solution truly addresses their needs and concerns. Design for Inclusion : Locally led initiatives are more attuned to ensuring marginalized voices are heard. Whether it’s women, people with disabilities, or ethnic minorities, local leaders are in a better position to understand and address barriers to participation. Designing for inclusion is much more achievable when the project team understands firsthand the dynamics of exclusion in their community.

: Locally led initiatives are more attuned to ensuring marginalized voices are heard. Whether it’s women, people with disabilities, or ethnic minorities, local leaders are in a better position to understand and address barriers to participation. Designing for inclusion is much more achievable when the project team understands firsthand the dynamics of exclusion in their community. Establish People-First Data Practices: By keeping data ownership and management at the local level, people-first data practices are embedded in the project design. Locally led projects ensure that data generated by communities stays within those communities and is used for their benefit, rather than being extracted by external actors.

Five Donor Localization Efforts

FCDO actively promotes localization and locally led development with other donors to inform and inspire changes in policy and practice. For example, the Locally Led Humanitarian Action identified and made space for diverse national/local actor networks; including representatives from both the main national humanitarian NGO networks, as well as networks representing women’s rights, LGBT and disabled persons organisations.

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation promotes locally led development by providing direct funding to community-based organizations, aiming to build local capacity and leadership. They commit to allocating at least 25% of their international grantmaking to local organizations. Their approach focuses on fostering community-led solutions and initiatives to overcome systemic barriers. While specific impact data isn’t provided, their commitment has led to increased empowerment of local communities and more equitable outcomes.

Ford Foundation supports localization through its BUILD initiative – a five-year, $1 billion investment in the long-term capacity and sustainability of up to 300 social justice organizations around the world. By offering multi-year support, the foundation enables local partners to plan strategically, build robust infrastructures, and respond effectively to community needs. This approach has enhanced the resilience and impact of numerous local organizations worldwide.

ISIF Asia Awards focus on smaller public and private sector organizations, academia, non-profits, and social enterprise organizations s in 56 economies across Asia-Pacific, from Afghanistan to Indonesia to Palau to Vietnam. They look to community-level change agents to research, design, and implement Internet-based solutions to support community development and growth.

MacKenzie Scott has a grant making approach that strongly promotes locally led development. Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that people who have experience with inequities are the ones best equipped to design solutions. She provides large, unrestricted grants to organizations, allowing them to determine how best to use the funds based on their local knowledge and needs, strengthen their internal capacity, and improve staff salaries.

MacKenzie Scott’s median gift size is approximately $5.75 million, representing 83% of the recipient organization’s prior-year budget. And yet Scott’s grants come with few reporting requirements, freeing organizations from typical administrative burdens.

The Future is Locally Led Development

We must expand and enhance locally led development efforts, embracing it throughout our development and humanitarian assistance work. It requires us to shift how we perceive local actors, valuing their knowledge, respecting their expertise, and championing their agency.

The future of digital development is local entrepreneurship, and than means recognizing the commitment and integrity of local actors and engaging them as partners rather than as our agents and beneficiaries. It is the future we all want to see in the world.

