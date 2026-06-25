How to Get Beyond Spreadsheets in Case Management

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Implementing case management systems in humanitarian and development contexts requires balancing individual service delivery with complex data governance requirements and donor expectations.

Whether it’s tracking a child protection case, managing Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services, or overseeing a refugee intake process, the challenge is making that data flow securely and efficiently.

This challenge is amplified by a shifting macro environment. As international development and humanitarian aid budgets face tightening fiscal constraints and funding cuts, organizations are under increased pressure to demonstrate strict cost-effectiveness. In this “do more with less” climate, traditional approaches to data management become less financially or operationally viable.

Too often, organizations are trapped in fragmented digital systems. For example:

Field caseworkers use paper or disconnected spreadsheets to manage daily client interactions

MEAL (Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, and Learning) teams use separate databases to report on high-level indicators.

This fragmentation creates data silos, increases security risks for sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and leads to reporting delays and decisions that are based on weeks-old data.

Maintaining these siloed systems also leads to high hidden costs in terms of time and financial resources, such as hours spent on manual data cleaning and aggregation, entering data in multiple systems, or maintaining the tools themselves.

To address these challenges, organizations need to move away from data silos and fragmented systems and look into the capabilities of comprehensive information management solutions.

User-centric architecture for diverse stakeholders

For a case management system design to be effective, it’s essential to identify its stakeholders and their data requirements. The types of stakeholders involved in a case management system may vary, including but not limited to:

Caseworkers and field staff (operational need): They need a “noise-free” environment to facilitate their daily interaction with rights holders. Instead of scrolling through a spreadsheet of fifty columns, they need minimal data entry burden, guidance to reduce errors and improve data quality, offline access, and privacy controls. Supervisors (oversight need): They have to ensure compliance, quality and consistent delivery of service. They need reports to understand caseload and case status while role-based review workflows ensure they can access what’s needed. MEAL teams (strategic need): They measure the impact of the intervention and are involved in donor reporting. They need to be able to bridge the gap between activities (e.g., “Number of referrals made”) and outcomes (e.g., “% of clients reporting improved psychosocial well-being”). Program managers (program overview need): They link operational data and program goals and they need a good overview to be able to detect gaps and allocate resources so as to manage the overall service delivery effectively. Rights holders: Their data needs to be handled with confidentiality and transparency.

Technical pillars for case management systems

Based on lessons learned from large-scale ActivityInfo deployments, such as Médicos del Mundo’s work in health and social care, successful systems share three technical commonalities:

Relational data model: Case management is inherently relational and for this reason flat-file systems like Excel fail. A relational structure that maintains “referential integrity” ensures that if a case is updated, the change reflects across all linked forms.

Case management is inherently relational and for this reason flat-file systems like Excel fail. A relational structure that maintains “referential integrity” ensures that if a case is updated, the change reflects across all linked forms. Security by design: When managing sensitive data, security requires more than just encryption; it requires granular data governance. Systems must provide precise control over who can access, edit, or view specific records based on their professional role. Role-based access control ensures caseworkers only see their assigned cases, while MEAL teams see anonymized, aggregated trends.

When managing sensitive data, security requires more than just encryption; it requires granular data governance. Systems must provide precise control over who can access, edit, or view specific records based on their professional role. Role-based access control ensures caseworkers only see their assigned cases, while MEAL teams see anonymized, aggregated trends. Offline functionality: In humanitarian and development assistance settings, connectivity is never guaranteed. A system must offer robust offline mobile data collection that syncs seamlessly when back in range, preventing data loss and ensuring caseworkers can access client history in the field.

Field-ready information management system

To bridge these gaps, many organizations are turning to ActivityInfo, a web-based information management platform specifically designed for humanitarian and development contexts.

Originally developed to simplify reporting in complex emergencies, ActivityInfo has evolved into a sophisticated relational database used by thousands of organizations globally for everything from M&E to complex case management.

Unlike generic spreadsheet tools or rigid, custom-coded software, it provides a “no-code” environment where non-technical program staff can build secure information systems based on relational databases.

ActivityInfo supports each step of the case management workflow. Organizations can design data structures and customizable forms reflecting their case processes, from intake to closure and reporting, while maintaining control over data quality, permissions, and scalability.

Serial numbers and key fields automatically generate unique case IDs, and reference fields make it easy to link each case to a location, project, or service provider. Conditional and validation rules can be set to guide the data entry process and minimize duplication or data errors.

ActivityInfo also offers an integrated mobile app that provides two-way synchronization, enabling caseworkers to record new data offline or online, and access existing case information.

Role-based permissions protect sensitive data and limit visibility for entire datasets, specific records or fields. Caseworkers can be assigned to specific supervisors, and permission parameters ensure supervisors only see and review the files relevant to their team.

Lastly, supervisors can use built-in reporting tools to monitor active cases and performance indicators. Dashboards, pivot tables, and calculated fields make it easy to track caseloads and service consistency.

Also, ActivityInfo makes it easy to centralize case data for easy aggregation and analysis. MEAL teams can build dashboards to visualize outcomes and trends or connect via API for integration with other systems.

Database templates for case management

Because one of the biggest barriers to digitizing case management is the “blank page” problem; the time and cost required to build a custom system from scratch, the ActivityInfo team has developed a database template to help case management teams and their MEAL counterparts get started.

The Protection Case Management System (plus MEAL) Template is based on the Global Protection Cluster’s standards which was developed in collaboration with leading INGOs and it offers a pre-configured relational database that can be changed and adjusted to user needs without writing any code.

What’s inside the template?

The full lifecycle: Pre-built forms for Intake, Consent, Protection Risk Assessment, and Case Action Planning.

Pre-built forms for Intake, Consent, Protection Risk Assessment, and Case Action Planning. Integrated MEAL: A dedicated folder with pre-calculated indicators for Outcome, Process, and Quality monitoring.

A dedicated folder with pre-calculated indicators for Outcome, Process, and Quality monitoring. Structured roles: Six pre-defined user roles (from Caseworker to HQ Manager) to ensure data privacy from day one.

Because ActivityInfo is a no-code platform, organizations can treat this template as a “foundation” and add or modify fields to match their specific country-office guidelines without needing a software developer.

Ready to streamline your case management workflow?

Digital transformation in case management is ultimately an investment in operational continuity and data integrity. By moving away from fragmented systems, organizations ensure that client histories remain secure and accessible across the service lifecycle, while providing program managers with the real-time evidence required for resource mobilization and strategic advocacy.

Whether scaling a pilot project or standardizing a global program, the goal remains the same: deploying a unified system that maximizes resource efficiency, protects data integrity, and allows field teams to focus on service delivery.

Get started with the following resources:

By Fay Candiliari of ActivityInfo