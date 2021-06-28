Apply Now: $1.7 Million in Grants for Internet Infrastructure and Inclusion

⇓ More from ICTworks

The challenges of improving Internet growth are multi faceted and interrelated, particularly in developing countries. They include technical skills and knowledge, infrastructure reliability, and an enabling business environment. Meeting and overcoming these challenges requires innovative solutions and the involvement of local actors, who are best placed to understand their needs and requirements.

2021 ISIF Asia Grants and Awards

ISIF Asia is a Grants and Awards program empowering organizations across the Asia Pacific region to research, design and implement Internet-based solutions to solve development challenges. Since 2008, ISIF Asia has provided 77 grants and 29 awards, allocating USD 3.58 million to 106 initiatives across 24 Asia Pacific economies.

This year’s ISIF Asia program has $1,700,000 million in funding available to eligible public and private sector, academia, non-profit and social enterprise projects in three Grants and Awards thematic areas:

Internet infrastructure: Increasing Internet speed, reducing maintenance and operational costs, and improving reliability or security.

Inclusion: Ensure everyone has meaningful access to the Internet, online applications and services.

Knowledge: Developing technical capacity or research around Internet network operations for technical and non-technical audiences.

Apply Now! Deadline is July 19, 2021

