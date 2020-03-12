Join Us Now: Global Coronavirus Response Online Workshop

⇓ More from ICTworks

WHO just announced that COVID-19 is a global pandemic. Novel coronavirus infections reached epidemic levels multiple regions of the world, including 120,000 confirmed cases in 119 countries, with over 4.300 deaths from COVID-19.

There are also more than 66,500 people who have fully recovered from this disease, and multiple rhinoviruses and coronaviruses are already endemic in humans.

National governments, international donors, and private companies are responding with travel bans, meeting cancellations, and even amidst global stock market declines, over $8.3 billion in financial assistance to the WHO and low- and middle-income countries to support international COVID response.

Global Coronavirus Response Workshop

We expect global participation from 500 donor, government, and health workers who are looking for coronavirus response solutions for low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Our interactive agenda will start with an update on coronavirus infections, including the latest information on how its spreading and what’s effective in reducing its impact. We’ll hear about what national health systems are doing to prepare and mitigate COVID-19 impact. We’ll also revisit lessons learned from the West African Ebola response.

Next we’ll break into small working groups to explore the challenges in responding to coronavirus, and identify use cases where digital development solutions like these can be utilized in COVID response. Finally, we’ll hear from solution providers on key disease response innovations, and wrap up with ideas on the way forward.

COVID Response

Thursday, March 12

8:30AM – 12PM EDT

Worldwide Online

More COVID Response Resources

The corona virus is a global infections disease epidemic and we are exploring how digital development solutions can be used for COVID response by donors, governments, and health workers with posts on related issues, including:

