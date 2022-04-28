Introducing 16 Exciting Global Digital Development Forum Side Sessions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The Global Digital Development Forum 2022 had so many great session submission ideas – over 470! – that we added a second day of events. GDDF is now May 4-5 2022, with over 20 hours of unique content – you’ve RSVP’ed right?

Introducing GDDF Side Sessions

In fact, we had so many great ideas that we helped create additional side sessions. These independently organized events are facilitated by your digital development colleagues on May 5-6 outside the GDDF platform. The 16 additional breakout sessions will help you dive deep into multiple different topics.

We’ve highlighted six great sessions below that you can RSVP for right now. Learn more about them and the other 11 sessions on the GDDF 2022 Agenda:

May 5th, 2022

7:00 GMT: How Can Open Source Drive the Growth of Local Digital Innovations in Uganda? Join us to discuss the pros and cons of open source digital innovations, successful digital public goods promotions, and barriers or incentives for uptake. This session will also kick-off Open Source for Equality which aims to create local ecosystems where open software for development thrives and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals.

May 6th, 2022

12:00 GMT How Could Data help Social Justice? Moving Beyond Data Governance in Africa and Latin America: Explore the interaction of data and social justice by policymakers, developers, companies, and the impacted communities to understand the relationship between compliance, privacy, and social justice in AI/ML systems and citizen participation in decision making and management of databases in Uganda, Cameroon, and Bolivia.

GDDF 2022 Platform is Now Open!

Since you’ve obviously registered for GDDF 2022 that is taking place from 4:00 to 20:00 GMT on May 4th and 13:00 to 16:30 GMT on May 5th, you can now sign in to the conference site.

There you can watch Tech Demos and start Networking Discussion today and choose among the 150+ surprising keynotes, captivating lightning talks, and engaging breakout session featuring three topical threads spanning the entire 20-hour conference:

Locally-led development and how to harness local digital ecosystems

Climate Change and how digital development can respond to this mega-threat

Emerging technologies and how they can be useful, not just another fad

