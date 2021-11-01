Apply Now: $6,000 in Fellowships for African Women Data Journalists

⇓ More from ICTworks

The Global Media Monitoring Project is the largest and longest longitudinal study on the gender gap in the world’s media. Every five years since 1995, GMMP research has taken the pulse of selected indicators of gender in the news media, studying women’s presence in relation to men, gender bias and stereotyping in news media content.

The fifth Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) 2020 report highlights the continued invisibility of women’s voices in the media and of women journalists as influencers or decision-makers. This gender gap in media and journalism is especially acute in African countries.

WanaData Fellowships for African Journalists

The WanaData fellowships will teach fellows basic data journalism skills, or will help those with data experience to expand their skills by taking on more ambitious projects in five African countries: Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Up to six fellows will receive a $1,000 project grant each, plus intensive one-on-one mentoring and technical support from a large team of data analysts, digital designers, software engineers, multimedia producers and veteran journalists.

Applicants must be established journalists or digital storytellers (such as a blogger or social media content creator) with a minimum of one year working in the media. Thye must have a portfolio of published work they can share.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 12, 2021

