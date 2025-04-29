AI-Enhanced Education Technology Increases Learning Outcomes

⇓ More from ICTworks

Evidence from a large-scale AI technology intervention in India presents the impact of technology-aided instruction on K-12 literacy using an AI-based multi-sensory technology platform across a large cross-section of government schools in India.

The study focused on reading and comprehension in the English language. The intervention enhances the instructional effectiveness of the teachers and the learning ability of the children within the existing instructional environment without any new instructional design or pedagogy or content. The intervention is implemented by existing teachers and not outside volunteers.

A total of 1 million children and 15,000 teachers across 5,000 government schools in the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat and Karnataka used the artificial intelligence technology for the 2016-17 academic year.

Using a randomized control-treatment assessment, the study finds a 20–40% overall gain in learning outcomes in the treatment sample. Gains within individual states and grades vary.

Learning outcomes rose across the entire range of proficiency levels in a grade. Ongoing self-administered assessments report even higher impact in the 50–60% range.

In addition, teachers also reported improving their skills as a result of using the technology, suggesting that the intervention can also alleviate teacher shortage and inadequate teacher training.

The paper also reports briefly on the growing adoption of the program in several countries outside India. The results hold significant promise for disrupting the low and stagnating literacy levels across government schools in India and other similar environments.

The intervention and ongoing assessments clearly demonstrate the power of learning science enabled technology to beneficially impact learning outcomes and specifically language acquisition and comprehension. This has broad implications for learning any subject.

It is possible to massively scale impactful educational technology to impact entire populations. It is significant to note that the technology does not introduce any new pedagogical content. Of note also is that it has been successfully scaled in environments with weak infrastructure and significant change management challenges.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

