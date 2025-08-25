⇓ More from ICTworks

Collaborative international research and development, and technology development, projects can help society prepare for, respond to, and recover from different kinds of disasters, such as:

Human-caused: including widespread destruction resulting from conflict and war, urban fires, and industrial accidents of various kinds.

Natural: including avalanche, flooding, extreme cold and hot weather, drought, earthquake, storms, volcanic activity, and wildfire.

Research and development products and solutions can save life, prevent or limit environmental catastrophes, and help society prepare for a future where climate change is expected to increase the frequency and scale of many kinds of disasters.

Disaster Resilience, Response, and Recovery Project Funding

Call for disaster resilience, response, and recovery projects will support research and development from 500,000 euro to 5 million euro. Projects must include at least two organisations based in at least two of the countries participating in the call for projects: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Lithuania, Spain, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

Projects should address one of the application areas that follow, or any other that has clear links to disaster resilience, response and recovery:

Digital technologies. Such as: damage prediction and early-warning systems; advanced geographic information and remote sensing systems; artificial intelligence-based sensing algorithms; sensor technologies.

Search and rescue. Such as: automated and intelligent drone systems; rapid and effective search and rescue; portable equipment and devices capable of imaging and detection.

Resilient communications. Such as: non-interruptible communications systems; portable communications devices; battery technologies and alternative energy sources; resilient infrastructures and systems.

Projects may develop fundamentally new innovations, or adapt, re-engineer and re-purpose existing innovations currently used or envisaged for different application areas. While the Technology Readiness Level starting point will vary from one project to another, it is expected that projects will start no lower than TRL level 4.

Deadline is October 31, 2025

