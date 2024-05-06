⇓ More from ICTworks

Creating value and identifying innovative regulatory approaches in African economies through data can only be sustained if the process and its objectives are supported and carried by a country’s or region’s entire digital ecosystem.

Using a multistakeholder approach with governmental institutions, social entrepreneurs, academia, NGOs and civil society organisations is pivotal in ensuring that digital transformation is beneficial to the society as a whole and sustained in time.

Yet private sector actors are spearheading these digital ecosystems in Africa, accelerated by a growing interest in Africa’s tech scene, regulatory support from local governments and corresponding international investments.

Data-Driven Digital Social Innovations in Africa

Data-driven Digital Social Innovations in Africa by Enabel, HAUS and ESTDEV is two Calls for Proposals – one targeting not-for-profit and public sector actors, the other targeting the private sector – to identify and scaling up data-driven digital innovations that aim to tackle societal challenges in a variety of sectors through data use and/or data sharing.

Grants up to EUR 300.000 per data-driven digital social innovations implemented by public institutions, academia, Civil Society Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations, or Social Enterprises. Call 2: Tailored training and personalized mentoring of data-driven digital social innovations implemented by private sector actors through a partnership and investment brokering facility and capacity building.

Many of the societal challenges (e.g. climate change, digital health/epidemics, migration, natural resource management, agriculture, digital inclusion, etc.) do not stop at national borders.

The Calls prioritise digital social innovations in and across: Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

