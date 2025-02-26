Can We Have Data Justice in International Development Projects?

⇓ More from ICTworks

Jaco Renken and Richard Heeks recently published “Data Justice for Development: What Would It Mean?” to examine the intersection of datafication and social justice within the context of international development.

They explored the concept of “data justice” and its implications for individuals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), particularly those in rural areas.

Key Themes in Data Justice for Development

They identified various forms of data injustice affecting marginalized communities in LMICs, including exclusion from data representation, misrepresentation, lack of data access, and surveillance. These injustices can lead to unequal power dynamics and reinforce existing socio-economic disparities.

They found three three mainstream perspectives to approaching to data justice:

Instrumental Perspective: Focuses on the utility of data in achieving development goals, emphasizing efficiency and effectiveness. Procedural Perspective: Concerns the fairness of data processes, including participation, transparency, and accountability. Distributive/Rights-Based Perspective: Centers on the equitable distribution of data benefits and the protection of individual rights.

These perspectives have their limitations, such as neglecting structural inequalities and failing to address the root causes of data injustice. They advocate for a more comprehensive understanding that incorporates structural factors.

They believe that international development should take a structural approach to data justice, drawing on theories from Iris Marion Young, political economy, and the capability approach. This perspective emphasizes addressing underlying power imbalances and systemic issues that perpetuate data injustices.

Data Justice Relevance to LMIC Citizens

For an individual in an LMIC, the themes discussed have direct implications:

Exclusion from Data Representation : LMIC populations are often underrepresented or misrepresented in data collection efforts, leading to policies that do not reflect their needs and realities.

: LMIC populations are often underrepresented or misrepresented in data collection efforts, leading to policies that do not reflect their needs and realities. Lack of Data Access : Limited access to data and information can hinder opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic advancement, perpetuating cycles of poverty.

: Limited access to data and information can hinder opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic advancement, perpetuating cycles of poverty. Surveillance Concerns: Increased datafication without proper safeguards can lead to surveillance and privacy infringements, disproportionately affecting vulnerable rural communities.

Recommendations for Humanitarian Action

Based on the insights from the paper, humanitarian organizations should consider the following actions:

Inclusive Data Practices: Ensure that data collection and analysis include rural populations, accurately representing their circumstances and needs. Empowerment through Data Literacy: Provide training to enhance data literacy among rural individuals, enabling them to understand and leverage data for personal and community development. Advocacy for Data Rights: Promote policies that protect individuals’ data rights, ensuring that data practices do not infringe on privacy or exacerbate inequalities. Address Structural Inequalities: Recognize and tackle the systemic issues that lead to data injustices, such as unequal power relations and socio-economic disparities. Participatory Data Governance: Involve rural communities in decision-making processes related to data collection and use, ensuring that their voices are heard and respected.

By adopting these strategies, humanitarian organizations can work towards achieving data justice, thereby empowering LIMC populations and fostering equitable development outcomes.

A synopsis of Data Justice For Development: What Would It Mean? by Richard Heeks and Jacobus Renken

