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The global digital health community has a consensus diagnosis for community health worker (CHW) skepticism about AI: it’s a training problem. Fix the onboarding. Improve the interface. Run human-centered design workshops. Build trust through better UX.

I want to offer a different diagnosis. CHWs who distrust AI tools aren’t failing to understand them. They are understanding them perfectly.

The skepticism is rational, the evidence base for it is solid, and the sector’s insistence on reframing it as a capacity gap is costing us the opportunity to fix what needs fixing.

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We Are Solving the Wrong Problem

The sector’s standard response to CHW AI hesitancy is to improve the tool or improve the training. This framing assumes skepticism is a friction to be overcome on the path to adoption. But friction can be signal.

A mapping of 38 AI systems deployed with CHWs in low- and middle-income countries found that the dominant deployment category, accounting for over 40% of programs, is LLM-powered chatbots designed to function as always-on supervisors.

The framing is clinical decision support.

But as the same analysis concludes, the barriers CHWs face are stockouts of essential medicines, broken referral systems, and inadequate supervision structures.

A CHW in rural Ethiopia who correctly diagnoses pneumonia using an AI assistant but has no amoxicillin to prescribe achieves a health outcome of zero. No chatbot fixes a supply chain.

This misalignment isn’t accidental.

The development sector has a documented preference for clinical solutions that photograph well in reports over operational improvements that save lives. AI chatbots generate donor enthusiasm. Medicine distribution route optimization does not.

Surveillance Is the Feature, Not the Bug

Here’s what makes CHW skepticism particularly rational: the tools aren’t neutral clinical aids. They are accountability infrastructure embedded in relationships CHWs have every reason to distrust.

A 2024 ethnographic study in Eastern India, documented digital health platforms as instruments of state oversight. The research found that CHWs are monitored through these platforms while the quality of data generated from their consultations remains thin.

The state is not a silent beneficiary of the system. It is the primary user. Data flows up. Support flows nowhere.

This matters structurally.

Most CHWs in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are women, operating in contexts where digital tools are often introduced by external programs, managed by NGOs or governments with accountability agendas, and removed when funding ends.

Asking these workers to trust an AI tool is, in practice, asking them to trust the institutional actors behind it. Their read of those actors is frequently accurate.

The Labor Economics Are Unambiguous

Let me be direct about something that almost no one in the CHW AI conversation says plainly: the majority of CHWs globally are not paid employees. They are volunteers, or receive stipends that don’t cover costs.

These are mostly women who also absorb transportation costs that programs don’t cover.

AI tools, as currently designed, ask these workers to collect additional structured data, troubleshoot app failures, maintain connectivity, and follow algorithmic prompts. No published study has measured the net time burden these tools add. But no one is claiming they reduce it.

We are adding labor demands to a workforce that is already delivering up to 50% of the malaria burden response in some contexts, producing an estimated $10 return for every $1 invested, and doing it largely for free.

In that context, skepticism isn’t a training gap. It is a rational cost-benefit calculation by workers who see no upside.

The Problem with “Trust” as a Goal

The field’s AI adoption discourse treats CHW trust as the target state. The evidence from deployed programs suggests we should be much more worried about the opposite problem.

Research on CHW perceptions of AI diagnostic tools in rural Uttar Pradesh found that participants trusted AI applications almost unconditionally.

When asked what they would do if an app gave incorrect diagnoses, 12 CHWs said they would simply recheck through the app, repeatedly, until it gave the answer they expected. One participant described the tool as trustworthy specifically because it is a machine: “This works like a screening machine. The app is a machine, hence it is trustworthy.”

This is not the outcome we should be optimizing for.

An AI tool that generates uncritical deference in workers who cannot verify its probabilistic outputs is a clinical safety risk, not a deployment success. The sector is currently mischaracterizing credulous vulnerability as the target state and calling CHW skepticism the problem.

The History Justifies the Skepticism

CHWs have watched digital tools arrive, generate pilot reports, and disappear. This is not a perception problem. It is an accurate reading of base rates.

These are not obscure examples. They are the visible ones.

Of the 86 randomized clinical trials on AI health tools conducted globally between 2018 and 2023, only four took place in LMICs, according to the EVAH initiative.

The settings where CHWs work, and where deployment is most aggressive, are the settings with the thinnest evidence base. CHWs are being asked to trust tools that haven’t been validated where they live.

When you combine that evidentiary vacuum with a documented history of program abandonment, CHW skepticism isn’t paranoia. It is pattern recognition.

What the Sector Should Do

Community health workers are the most cost-effective health infrastructure in low-income countries. They are carrying a disproportionate burden on no salary, in contexts they know better than any algorithm.

If we accept that CHW AI skepticism is rational, the recommendations change substantially:

1. Address the structural conditions first.

Pay CHWs. Fix the supply chain. Before asking frontline workers to adopt additional tools, close the gap between what AI tools demand and what workers currently receive in return. The Community Health Impact Coalition’s Pay CHWs campaign has the evidence base. Fund it.

2. Stop optimizing for uncritical acceptance.

The goal of AI deployment should be informed, critical adoption, not enthusiasm. Workers who can identify when an AI recommendation is wrong, who feel empowered to override it, and who understand what the tool doesn’t know are assets, not failures. Design for contestability, not compliance.

3. Distinguish surveillance tools from support tools.

If a digital platform’s primary function is upward accountability, name it as such rather than labeling it clinical decision support. The mislabeling corrodes trust. It also confuses our evaluation frameworks: a surveillance tool that achieves high compliance is not the same as a support tool that achieves health outcomes.

4. Build the evidence base before scaling.

Four RCTs in LMICs across five years is not a foundation for sector-wide deployment. The $60 million EVAH evaluation initiative is a start. Make LMIC-validated evidence a prerequisite for funding at scale, not a nice-to-have.