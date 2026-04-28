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The digital development community keeps debating the promise versus peril of biometric digital ID systems across Africa. The conventional wisdom goes something like this:

African governments rush headlong into biometric technology without proper safeguards, driven by donor pressure and vendor promises.

The reality, based on the most comprehensive study to date across ten African countries, is far more complex and encouraging than this narrative suggests.

A new report from the African Digital Rights Network, analyzing biometric digital ID implementation in Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Senegal, and Tunisia, reveals:

Three critical trends that should give digital development practitioners genuine optimism,

One deeply concerning finding that challenges our current assumptions about evidence-based implementation.

Legislative Sophistication is Rising Fast

The first trend that stands out is the remarkable sophistication of legal frameworks emerging across African countries. Countries like Botswana, Ethiopia, Malawi, and Namibia have developed comprehensive legislation with clear parliamentary mandates, dedicated digital ID laws, and accompanying data protection frameworks.

This contradicts the persistent assumption that African digital ID projects are under-regulated or purely donor-driven. The data shows that countries with dedicated digital ID and data protection laws consistently demonstrate more transparent and accountable systems.

Ethiopia ‘s 2025 Digital Identification Proclamation, coupled with its 2024 personal data protection law, positions it among countries with the most recent and comprehensive legal frameworks globally.

‘s 2025 Digital Identification Proclamation, coupled with its 2024 personal data protection law, positions it among countries with the most recent and comprehensive legal frameworks globally. Namibia ‘s Civil Registration and Identification Act of 2024 consolidates earlier laws into a modernized framework that explicitly defines legitimate aims and authorized actors.

‘s Civil Registration and Identification Act of 2024 consolidates earlier laws into a modernized framework that explicitly defines legitimate aims and authorized actors. Botswana‘s National Registration Act provides clear policy-based justification linking digital ID to socioeconomic development objectives, while defining specific limitations on data access and use.

This legislative sophistication matters because Research ICT Africa’s earlier analysis demonstrated that proper legal frameworks are foundational to realizing the inclusion benefits of digital ID while avoiding rights violations. The trend suggests African governments increasingly recognize that technology-first approaches without legal safeguards create more problems than solutions.

Successful Government Ownership

The second encouraging trend is the emergence of genuine government ownership rather than external imposition. Across the ten countries studied, digital ID initiatives show strong national leadership and integration with existing civil registration systems.

Senegal ‘s transition from its 2005 digitized national identity card to the 2016 ECOWAS Biometric Identity Card demonstrates systematic evolution rather than wholesale replacement. The country achieved approximately 90.63 percent coverage for citizens aged 15 and over—a remarkable achievement that reflects sustained government commitment rather than donor-driven timelines.

‘s transition from its 2005 digitized national identity card to the 2016 ECOWAS Biometric Identity Card demonstrates systematic evolution rather than wholesale replacement. The country achieved approximately 90.63 percent coverage for citizens aged 15 and over—a remarkable achievement that reflects sustained government commitment rather than donor-driven timelines. Ethiopia‘s approach exemplifies this ownership trend. Rather than adopting off-the-shelf solutions, the government articulated clear objectives linking digital ID to legal identity, access to rights, and development outcomes. This aligns with established evidence from successful digital public infrastructure deployments that prioritize government leadership over vendor-driven timelines.

The government ownership trend aligns with successful patterns identified in other African eGovernment initiatives, where sustained political support and institutional readiness prove more predictive of success than technical sophistication alone.

Integration Beats Replacement

The third positive trend involves building on existing infrastructure rather than wholesale system replacement. Countries demonstrating the strongest outcomes integrate biometric capabilities into established civil registration and identification frameworks rather than creating parallel systems.

Botswana ‘s Omang system builds systematically on decades of national registration experience, incorporating biometric enhancement while maintaining continuity with existing processes. This approach reduces implementation risks while leveraging institutional knowledge and citizen familiarity with existing systems.

‘s Omang system builds systematically on decades of national registration experience, incorporating biometric enhancement while maintaining continuity with existing processes. This approach reduces implementation risks while leveraging institutional knowledge and citizen familiarity with existing systems. Tunisia‘s approach similarly demonstrates integration rather than replacement, building biometric capabilities into established administrative frameworks. This pattern contradicts the technology vendor preference for comprehensive system overhauls and aligns with digital development best practices around incremental improvement and systems thinking.

The integration approach reflects growing recognition that sustainable digital transformation requires evolution rather than revolution—a principle consistently validated across successful ICT4D implementations.

Surprising Absence of Risk Assessment

Here’s where the findings become deeply concerning and challenge fundamental assumptions in contemporary digital development: only two out of ten countries conducted risk assessments before implementing biometric digital ID systems, and none included all stakeholders in the process.

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This finding should alarm every digital development practitioner committed to human-centered design and evidence-based implementation. The absence of systematic risk assessment contradicts nearly every principle we claim to value in responsible technology deployment.

The implications are staggering. Without risk assessment, countries cannot identify vulnerable populations who may be excluded by biometric systems. They cannot anticipate failure scenarios or design appropriate safeguards. They cannot measure trade-offs between efficiency gains and rights violations.

Egypt exemplifies the consequences: the system collects personal data such as religion, which creates unnecessary risks without serving legitimate identification purposes.

exemplifies the consequences: the system collects personal data such as religion, which creates unnecessary risks without serving legitimate identification purposes. DRC and Liberia demonstrate weak regulatory clarity and minimal individual data rights, exposing citizens to significant misuse risks.

This finding challenges the digital development community’s comfortable assumptions about evidence-based implementation. While we emphasize participatory design and stakeholder engagement in program documents and conference presentations, the reality is that major digital infrastructure decisions proceed without the basic due diligence we would expect for any other development intervention.

The contrast is stark: African countries show increasing sophistication in data protection enforcement, with Kenya leading continental efforts in penalty actions, yet systematic risk assessment remains absent from foundational digital ID planning.

What This Means for Digital Development

These findings demand a fundamental shift in how we approach digital ID advocacy and implementation support.

The legislative sophistication trend suggests we should invest more heavily in legal framework development rather than assuming regulation always lags technology deployment. The government ownership trend indicates we should prioritize institutional capacity building over technical training, recognizing that sustainable digital transformation requires political commitment more than technical expertise. The integration pattern suggests we should favor incremental enhancement over comprehensive replacement, building on existing systems rather than starting from scratch. Most critically, the absence of risk assessment demands immediate action. Every digital development organization should make systematic risk assessment a non-negotiable requirement for any biometric digital ID support. This means expanding funding for participatory design processes, stakeholder mapping, and vulnerability assessments before any technology deployment begins.

The World Bank’s ID4D Initiative reports that 2.9 billion people globally lack access to digital ID for online transactions, with Sub-Saharan Africa significantly lagging other regions. Yet rushing implementation without proper risk assessment risks creating new forms of exclusion rather than solving existing ones.

We cannot continue celebrating government enthusiasm for digital ID while ignoring the absence of basic risk assessment protocols. The sophistication of legal frameworks across these ten African countries proves that governments can develop comprehensive safeguards when they prioritize doing so. The challenge is making risk assessment as politically attractive as technology deployment announcements.

African countries can lead globally in responsible digital ID implementation, but only if we demand the same rigor in risk assessment that we expect in legislative development. We need to make proper planning as compelling as technological innovation.