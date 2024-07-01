⇓ More from ICTworks

With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, there is a pressing need to ensure that AI solutions advance inclusive economic growth, promote inclusion, and address inequalities for individuals and communities.

Inclusive economic growth ensures the benefits of a growing economy extend to all segments of society. Unleashing people’s economic potential starts with connecting them to the vital networks that power the modern economy.

Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Inclusion

The Artificial Intelligence to Accelerate Inclusion Challenge is a global call for existing innovative AI solutions seeking scale to accelerate inclusion and economic empowerment. It aims to foster applications focused on inclusive growth that are climate-aware, gender-equitable, racially sensitive, and locally informed, all while focusing on responsible AI principles and practices.

The Challenge will employ the following key considerations in the application and selection processes to encourage applicants from communities and environments marked by systemic inequities and digital disparities:

Ensure that proposed AI solutions serve the public good to transform society for the better, uplift people’s lives, and help to advance economic growth for individuals in underserved communities.

Underscore Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA) principles with proposals from a diverse range of communities that are frequently left out of the AI for social impact conversation.

Democratize AI services and solutions for historically underserved populations with resources like award money, technical assistance, access to an enabling environment.

All eligible applicants must be a charitable organization, including nonprofits, social enterprises, and academic or research institutions from across the globe. A minimum of four awardees will receive $200,000 grant funding in addition to technical assistance.

Apply Now! Deadline is July 18, 2024

