Apply Now: 2 Million CAD for Artificial Intelligence Health Research Hubs

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is showing promise in transforming how health systems are planned and health services are delivered across low- and middle-income countries. AI applications in sexual, reproductive and maternal health (SRMH) services have the potential to strengthen point-of-care services, inform diagnoses and provide personalized information based on real-time analysis of relevant data.

However, SRMH indicators are not on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-Being. This is particularly pronounced for vulnerable groups such as adolescents, people living with disabilities, refugees and internally displaced populations. In addition, there are important ethical, legal and social risks that need to be appropriately managed, mitigated and governed.

AI for Global Health Research Hubs

Responsible AI for Global Health Research Hubs Call for Proposals from IDRC seeks to select up to three institutions to establish regional hubs to manage networks in Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Middle East and North Africa.

CAD1,225,000 for the hubs in Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean

CAD750,000 for a hub in the Middle East and North Africa.

Each of the three innovation research networks will advance SRMH through implementation research promoting responsible development and deployment of AI innovations to:

Strengthen the body of multidisciplinary evidence emerging from LMIC-based researchers on how to develop and scale responsible AI innovations for improving SRMH in MENA, LAC or Asia. Build innovation research capacities in MENA, LAC or Asia to develop, deploy and scale responsible AI applications in real world settings to improve SRMH outcomes. Deepen understanding and informed practices to enhance gender and social inclusion and limit related biases in the design, implementation and use of AI solutions for SRMH. Influence AI and SRMH policies, practices and efforts to scale up and/or commercialize responsible AI solutions.

The hubs will also play an important role as part of a larger IDRC investment in AI for Global Health (AI4GH). This includes working with the other implementation research networks and innovation hubs to collectively think about critical issues such as approaches to gender equality and inclusion, ethics and responsible scaling of AI innovations from early on the project cycle.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 11, 2022

