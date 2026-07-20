Apply Now: Google DeepMind AI for the Planet Accelerator

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Asia-Pacific is the most disaster-prone region in the world. The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific projects that climate-induced disaster losses could near US$1 trillion annually, or 3 percent of regional GDP, under a 2°C warming scenario. Green technology is gaining traction across the region, but it is not scaling fast enough to match the threat.

Google DeepMind AI for the Planet

The inaugural AI for the Planet accelerator from Google DeepMind, the AI research arm of Google, wants to close that gap. It will select 10 to 15 startups, research teams, and non-profits headquartered in Asia-Pacific that are applying frontier AI to environmental challenges.

This is three-month program offers selected organizations:

Access to the Google AI stack, including specialized frontier models

Dedicated mentoring from Google teams and AI experts

A week-long in-person bootcamp and three months virtual support

Potential cloud credits and free Cloud TPUs

A Demo Day to showcase solutions to investors and industry partners

Google Accelerator Alumni network of more than 2,000 startups and non-profits

Apply if your project focuses on nature, climate, agriculture, sustainability, or energy, with particular interest in AI-enabled nature protection, sustainable agriculture, and forest protection.

Applicants need a functional prototype or minimum viable product with early validation, an in-house technical team with deep AI and machine learning expertise, and a solution where AI is the core driver.

You must also show clear potential to integrate Google AI models such as Gemini, Gemma, AlphaEarth, Forestry, or Perch. At least two or three key leaders, including founders or CxOs, must actively participate.

Apply Now! Deadline is July 26, 2026

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