Apply Now: $50,000 for AI-Powered Financial Technology Solutions

Despite record progress in financial inclusion, 1.3 billion adults worldwide remain unbanked, with women comprising 55% of this excluded population. For communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Asia, limited access to financial services perpetuates cycles of poverty and vulnerability, particularly as climate shocks increasingly threaten economic stability.

Yet recent data shows 40% of adults in developing economies now save formally – the fastest rise in over a decade – indicating growing readiness for innovative financial products. The convergence of emerging technologies and persistent financial exclusion creates an unprecedented opportunity for breakthrough fintech solutions.

$50,000 for AI-Powered FinTech Solutions

AI for Financial Resilience initiative will tackle these interconnected challenges head-on by deploying responsible AI solutions to significantly expand access and improve the wellbeing of unbanked people around the world.

Mercy Corps Ventures offers equity-free funding up to $50,000 for startups developing AI-driven financial solutions targeting unbanked populations. The program seeks innovations spanning AI-powered insurance, parametric credit, savings via blockchain tokenization, and anticipatory cash transfers.

Priority focus areas include:

Financial literacy through AI-enabled education and training

Digital insurance and credit products for climate-vulnerable communities

Savings and remittance solutions using blockchain technology

Emergency payment systems for crisis response

Applications will be evaluated on impact potential, innovation edge, business model sustainability, and likelihood of success within pilot timeframes. Mercy Corps Ventures prioritizes solutions that can scale to reach millions while building robust evidence for sector-wide learning.

Apply Now: Deadline is December 1, 2025

