Apply Now: $100,000 for African Women Technology Founders

Africa’s women entrepreneurs face a staggering $42 billion financing gap, and traditional venture capital continues failing them spectacularly. They need strategic economic development that recognizes women entrepreneurs as Africa’s most underutilized growth engine.

Tech FoundHER Africa Challenge 2025

Tech FoundHER Africa Challenge offers $100,000 grants combined with mentorship and investor networks to address the systemic barriers that keep women-led tech innovation marginalized. The model is already proven with a decade-long track record empowering 1.8 million women entrepreneurs across Africa and training 1,158 women in investor readiness.

Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

Tech or tech enabled startup.

Registered as a company in an African country and in good standing.

At least one woman founder in a leadership position.

Up to Series B growth stage.

Revenue generating with proven market validation.

Your application should showcase an innovative business model that has serious market opportunity and growth potential. You need to show strategic direction and vision with clear impact.

Apply Now! Deadline is September 30, 2025

