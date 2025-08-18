Apply Now: 4 Million CAD for African Artificial Intelligence Research

⇓ More from ICTworks

Artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging as a transformative force in shaping new possibilities for economic development, social inclusion, and innovation in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) across Africa. Yet, AI carries the risk of reinforcing existing inequalities and introducing new forms of exclusion.

How can we understand what the socioeconomic implications of AI are now and in the short- to medium-term without good data? There is a need for evidence to support critical decision- making. Understanding the risks and opportunities of AI and how they impact different groups across Africa calls for focused research and data collection to capture the reality of these transformations in real time.

Socio-economic impacts of AI in Africa

Call for concept notes on the socio-economic impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) on Africa from the Artificial Intelligence for Development (AI4D) program seeks to spur safe and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) development and use in Africa.

This call for concept notes invites research projects in Sub-Saharan Africa that aim to fill evidence and data gaps, deepen understanding, and inform policies on the impact of AI on formal and informal employment and labour markets, productivity shifts and the risks of exclusion.

These projects should:

Generate rigorous, context-specific data and evidence on the socioeconomic impacts of AI. Inform inclusive policymaking on AI. Integrate a strong gender equality, disability and inclusion (GEDI) lens in the generation and translation of knowledge on the socioeconomic impacts of AI.

Up to four grants of up to CAD 1 million will be issued to successful applicants for 36 month projects, including all research activities and final reporting. Proposals will be selected with consideration for multi-country research teams, adequate cross-regional representation, and to address all priority thematic areas.

