Apply Now: £3 Million for Transformative Technology Policy Research

We need to have high-quality evidence and research at the beginning of the policy making cycle to frame the discussion and for the basis for policy design, implementation, and learning.

High-quality evidence can enhance decision makers’ understanding of issues, helping to positively inform policy formation and government service delivery Evidence-based policy making for transformative technologies is even more important.

£3 Million in Technology Policy Research Grants

Evidence-informed Policymaking Grants will support research interventions across a variety of mechanisms of change, including awareness and attitudes, mutual understanding and agreement, communication of and access to, interaction between policymakers and researchers, skills development, and structure and processes related to evidence-informed policymaking.

Applicants should be from Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Philippines, South Africa, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam and focus on:

Research related to how evidence use theory and research has been implemented in practice.

Research or research-based activities related to knowledge systems strengthening and/or organisational change to support evidence use in practice.

The programme will deploy at least 20 awards of up to £150,000 for 12 months in duration. One potential follow-on activity would be for research grants to find evidence that evidence-based research for policy makers is used by policy makers to make evidence-based policy.

