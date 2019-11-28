Giving Thanks to 10 ICT4D Initiatives that Changed Development

⇓ More from ICTworks

Today in the USA it is Thanksgiving, which historically was a day we gave thanks for a bountiful summer harvest and successful preparations for winter. These days it’s associated with too much food, shopping, and (American) football.

Taking us back to the original tradition – of giving thanks – I’d like to continue last year’s thankfulness tradition by publicly thanking 10 initiatives in ICT4D that changed international development for the better.

1. Leland Initiative

Twenty years ago, USAID’s groundbreaking Leland Initiative helped accelerate the internet revolution in African countries. It was arguably the first major American investment in digital development and was the catalyst for everything from Internet Gateways to cybercafes.

Leland was followed by numerous other programs, like the Dot Com Alliance and Digital Freedom Initiative, to spread the use of information and communication technologies for social and economic development around the world.

2. IESC Geekcorps

Founded by Ethan Zuckerman to bring technology capacity to African countries, Geekcoprs was instrumental in developing multiple ICT4D technologies, from rugged computers to Bottlenet wifi, during its time in Ghana, Senegal, and Mali.

Geekcoprs was also the training ground for an entire cohort of digital development leaders, including Matt Berg, Olivier Alais, and humbly, myself.

3. T/ICT4D Lab

The T/ICT4D Laboratory provides reliable and sustainable wireless solutions to help foster science and research in developing countries. It’s trained more than 2,400 participants, from Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Americas, on state-of-the-art wireless technologies.

T/ICT4D Lab was also instrumental in developing the authoritative book, Wireless Networking in the Developing World, about designing, implementing, and maintaining low-cost wireless networks.

4. Shuttleworth Foundation

The Shuttleworth Foundation, started by the Ubuntu founder, made a name for itself funding all sorts of open source software thinkers, from Steve Song, to Steve Vosloo, to many more.

Since then, they’ve branched out to focus on how the ideas of FOSS could be applied to areas outside of software. In fact, if you have ideas at the intersection between technology, knowledge and learning, you should apply now for a year’s salary to do what you want to change the world.

5. OLPC

Including One Laptop Per Child in this list may shock some people, since its arguably the greatest failure in ICT4Edu but I think its also one of the greatest initiatives as it totally changed the narrative around technology for development.

OLPC shifted the world’s mindset from if we should use technology to how we can leverage it to increase social and economic outcomes, single-handedly changing the conversation around ICT4D.

6. PEPFAR

While not specifically an ICT4D initiative, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) massively invests in health information systems across 50 countries to support HIV control. The net result of this investment are countless digital health initiatives that are changing lives around the world.

Thanks to PEPFAR, digital health is the most well-funded of all the ICT4D disciplines and as a result, is usually the leading sector in digital development innovations and measurement.

7. Global Development Lab

USAID’s U.S. Global Development Lab came from the earlier Mobile Solutions team, and serves as an innovation hub for the Agency with a strong focus on ICT4D innovations.

The Lab has supported multiple technology ideas and interventions across the USAID landscape, sharing their expertise at Digital Development Forums around the world, and in the draft USAID Digital Development Strategy.

8. Digital Principles

The nine Principles for Digital Development also came from the Lab and celebrate the ways in which we should be deploying digital solutions in international development programming.

I am particularly proud that DIAL, the current Principles steward, celebrated the 200th endorsement of the Principles recently, with a Bangladesh NGO joining the likes of DFID and others in embracing ICT4D best practices.

9. ICT4D Conference

Now in its 12th year, the ICT4D Conference is truly the central event on ICT4D and brings together 200+ speakers and 800+ attendees from 80+ countries across technology, development, and humanitarian professions.

Best of all, you can apply now to speak at the next ICT4D Conference on April 21 – 23 in Abuja, Nigeria. Though you better hurry, the presenter application deadline is December 14th.

10. _______.

Of course, this isn’t an exhaustive list. It skews to efforts that I’ve worked on – a tiny microcosm of the global digital development ecosystem that’s mainly centered around USAID-funded programs.

It doesn’t mention other donors, governments, and constituent-led initiatives that happen every day, at all levels, and are the true drivers of sustainable digital development around the world.

So I invite you to add your inspirations in the comments or just in your own thanks on this day of Thanksgiving. We are privileged to work on so many great initiatives. Thank you to all of them today, and every day.