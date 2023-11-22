Register Now: Global Digital Health Forum on December 4-6 2023

Please Register Now to attend the Global Digital Health Forum on December 4-6, 2023!
GDHF is the ultimate gathering for the global digital health community. This year, GDHF will focus on driving effective and equitable digital health innovation, and we invite you to be part of this extraordinary event, uniting thousands of participants from around the world.
Join the event in Washington D.C., or attend any of the six satellite Watch Party events in Indonesia, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Chile, or St. Lucia.
Why Attend GDHF 2023?
- Engage with thought leaders and experts in digital health and international development.
- Explore the latest innovations and trends in the field, with a focus on ICT4D.
- Connect with like-minded individuals and organizations committed to leveraging technology for social and economic development.
- Collaborate on projects with real-world impact in underserved communities.
- Learn from field experts in public health, technology, and ICT4D.
- Shape the future of digital health in the context of international development, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
2023 Agenda: Don’t Miss It!
2023 Agenda highlights:
- Plenary Session: Digital Transformation in Motion: Reflections from the USAID Bureau for Global Health– Gain insights from global health leaders, exploring the impact of digital transformation.
- Breakout Session: Optimizing Digital Health Tools – Dive into real-world case studies, addressing challenges and successes in deploying digital tools.
- Breakout Session: Using AI to Fight Polycrises: Ideas from Malawi – Discover AI-driven solutions for managing climate-induced disruptions and disease threats.
- Workshop: Architects of Digital Health: Play, Plan, Transform! – Engage in a hands-on board game (!) session, planning digital health interventions for public health needs.
- Happy Hour: Appy Hour by Internet Society Foundation – Connect with peers, explore digital health solutions, and unwind after a day of learning.
GDHF 2023, December 4-6, 2023.