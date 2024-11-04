⇓ More from ICTworks

Paid fellowships can prepare the next generation of outstanding African leaders by providing them with unique work opportunities at the most senior level of prominent African institutions or multilateral organizations, whose mandate is to improve the economic and social prospects of Africa.

Fellowships allow talented individuals to increase and enhance their professional capacity, with the intention of contributing to the governance and development of their countries, thereby creating a pipeline of future African leaders.

$100,000 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship

Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships are 12-month programs designed to support the professional development of future African leaders. It equips Fellows with technical and leadership skills and enables them to contribute directly to research and policy design at their host institutions.

Fellows are hosted at the following institutions:

African Development Bank

International Trade Centre

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

Each of these institutions will host one individual, offering Fellows the opportunity to learn from and contribute to their senior management teams working across Africa. In addition, the Fellows will receive tailored mentorship from global leaders in a diverse range of fields, gaining insights to help shape their personal leadership journeys.

This learning and growth opportunity includes a stipend of $100,000, allowing selected individuals to focus on their professional development without financial constraints. The Fellowship Programme is open to African mid-career professionals with a master’s degree and 7-10 years of relevant experience.

Apply Now: Deadline is November 20, 2024.

