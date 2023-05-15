Apply Now: $500,000 Open Research Grants for Internet Studies

⇓ More from ICTworks

We need novel research methodologies that generate solutions to Internet-related challenges that is applied and open. Research that seeks to answer a real-world question and should be openly published and made available to the scientific community at no cost.

We should also identify and support a diverse and collaborative group of researchers and research institutions developing intersectional research that can be applied to decision-making in government and industry.

Internet Society Foundation Research Grants

The Research Grant Program from the Internet Society Foundation supports global research collaborations that advance understanding of the Internet and its value for all. Proposals should address topics related to one of the following thematic areas:

Greening the Internet: The Internet both affects and is affected by the environment and climate change. Having a critical awareness of this impact is key to the Internet’s resilience and ensures its sustainability for generations to come.

Applicants should be independent researchers with a postgraduate research degree (PhD, Masters) and peer reviewed publications, patents, academic or independently published work in the relevant area. Independent researchers may apply for funding up to US$200,000

Applicants can also be public research institutions that are 501c3 or equivalent with a mission that is aligned to that of the Foundation. Organizations may apply for funding up to US$500,000. Private institutions are not eligible entities to receive funding.

