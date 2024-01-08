⇓ More from ICTworks

With over 350 million people worldwide requiring humanitarian assistance – a number that is set to continue growing – now, more than ever, we are seeing the catalytic impact that funding localised innovation can have in helping support the development of solutions to local humanitarian challenges.

There is an increasing demand to respond with innovative, impactful and scalable solutions powered by mobile and digital technology. Indeed, research has shown that innovations can be scalable and more sustainable in the long run when designed by those affected by the humanitarian challenges they themselves face.

GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Humanitarian Challenges will provide grants up to £250,000 and technical support to projects that leverage mobile and digital technology to pilot and scale solutions that address humanitarian challenges in low- and middle-income countries.

The Fund is interested for-profit companies with solutions that:

Prevent and minimise the impact of humanitarian crises.

Improve preparedness and response to sudden-onset crisis.

Focus on the well-being of internally displaced and refugee populations.

Are existing innovations that can be adapted or replicated in a new context.

The Fund will test and generate insights from innovative use-cases, partnerships and business models across selected geographies, to improve sustainability and scalability of digital-enabled solutions for those vulnerable to, or affected by, humanitarian crises.

Apply Now: Deadline is 12 February 2024

