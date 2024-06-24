⇓ More from ICTworks

Calibrated cyber and digital policies help form the backbone of our deeply interconnected world, are vital to U.S. national and economic security, and are required to fully harness the transformative power of technology.

As citizens around the world eagerly seek increased Internet connectivity to access the tremendous opportunities afforded by digital transformation, the United States is working to ensure this connectivity is secure, meaningful, governed fairly, and serves the interests of its users.

$2.5 Million for Global ICT Policy Development

The Global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Critical and Emerging Technology (CET) Standards project from the US Department of State will support an international standards development process grounded in transparency, private sector leadership and public sector support, and diverse stakeholder engagement.

This project will also enhance like-minded nations’ representation and an expanded number of countries that are aligned with USG vision, thus creating greater influence and leadership in international standards governance by the United States. In addition, this project will assist participant countries in adopting international standards for domestic policies and laws.

The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) anticipates awarding one cooperative agreement of up to $2,500,000 USD

Apply Now! Deadline is July 15, 2024

