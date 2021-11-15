Apply Now: $500,000 for Ethical Emerging Technology Research Projects

⇓ More from ICTworks

Artificial intelligence and other emerging technology are producing serious ethical questions for their creators, promoters, and society at large.

How can we examine real-world challenges and provide practical models and applied solutions for ethical technology design, development, and deployment?

Who can help steer technological design, development, deployment, and use in the direction of more equity and justice?

We need tangible, applied, and interdisciplinary research projects that address core ethical questions. Industry alliances that facilitate dialogue and debate regarding technology ethics to develop preeminent standards, laws, policies, and governance.

Ethical Emerging Technology Research Funding

The inaugural Call for Proposals from the Notre-Dame IBM Technology Ethics Lab seeks to promote human values in technology through applied projects that address core ethical challenges of the digital age.

Sign Up Now for more grant funding opportunities

The Lab offers $500,000 in funding for projects focusing on six core themes.

SCALE – projects that address the limits of networked technologies; the risks of large data models; frameworks for mitigating systemic risks; or methods for scaling safely and responsibly.

– projects that address the limits of networked technologies; the risks of large data models; frameworks for mitigating systemic risks; or methods for scaling safely and responsibly. AUTOMATION – projects that address how we preserve autonomy in the face of automation; the risks of automated processing/algorithmic decision-making; or how to revive and apply the right to the freedom of thought to digital technologies.

– projects that address how we preserve autonomy in the face of automation; the risks of automated processing/algorithmic decision-making; or how to revive and apply the right to the freedom of thought to digital technologies. IDENTIFICATION – projects that address how to design ethical digital ID schemes; the ethics of reputational or scoring systems; ethical frameworks for the use of biometrics; or the ethics of immunity certificates/passports.

– projects that address how to design ethical digital ID schemes; the ethics of reputational or scoring systems; ethical frameworks for the use of biometrics; or the ethics of immunity certificates/passports. PREDICTION – projects that address the ethical limits of prediction; ethical frameworks for the use of predictive technologies; policy guidance for accountability and recourse with respect to predictions and predictive technologies.

– projects that address the ethical limits of prediction; ethical frameworks for the use of predictive technologies; policy guidance for accountability and recourse with respect to predictions and predictive technologies. PERSUASION – projects that examine when it’s acceptable or unacceptable to nudge or persuade; the line between persuasion and manipulation; how to design ethical frameworks for neurotechnologies; or the role of design and defaults to avoid dark patterns and the like.

– projects that examine when it’s acceptable or unacceptable to nudge or persuade; the line between persuasion and manipulation; how to design ethical frameworks for neurotechnologies; or the role of design and defaults to avoid dark patterns and the like. ADOPTION – projects that address how to design ethical frameworks for procurement; establish guardrails for public-private collaborations; develop governance models and oversight.

Successful applications will propose a defined deliverable (such as draft legislation, code, white papers, product design principles, visualizations, mixed media, and more) that addresses at least one of the above core themes to be completed by December 2022.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 23, 2021

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for $4 Billion in USAID funding or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: