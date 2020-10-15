Please Virtually Join Us: 2020 Global Digital Health Forum

⇓ More from ICTworks

Join us December 7-9 for the 7th Annual Global Digital Health Forum! We’re moving from our typical in person event to a virtual event this year so everyone can participate.

LMIC participants can join for free!

Making Digital Health Work For Everyone

Digital health can be the great leveler – it can give anyone access to information about health and disease. But sometimes, it can unfairly exclude. This year’s Forum will explore these issues and more:

How do we give opportunity to the poorest of the poor, people in fragile settings, women, young people, people with disabilities, and people with diverse sexual and gender identities and expressions?

How do we make life easier for overburdened health care workers and caregivers who are caring for the whole child, not just the “ill’ part of the child?

How do we address these issues alongside the realities of pandemics, like COVID-19, and climate change, that are changing our lives on a daily basis?

The Global Digital Health Forum 2020 will have engaging sessions to connect government stakeholders, digital health technologists, researchers, donors, implementers and field experts from across the globe. The Forum will once again feature TED-style talks, panel presentations, hands-on workshops, deep-dive lab sessions, the interactive “Appy Hour”, vendor tables, and an opportunity to showcase your work on a poster.

Sessions in English, French and Spanish

Be sure to register now. With our change to an online format, we will be adding tracks in French and Spanish:

Le Global Digital Health Forum devient virtuel pour 2020! Avec ce changement à un format en ligne, nous ajouterons des sessions en français et en espagnol suite à la demande que nous avons reçue les années précédentes pour que les sessions se tiennent dans d’autres langues. Nous pensons que cela rejoint parfaitement notre thème cette année, La santé numérique – Faire en sorte que cela fonctionne pour tous.

As a virtual event, the Global Digital Health Forum 2020 will feature 3,000 attendees from around the world. We expressly welcome increased participation from the Americas, Africa, and Asia. Participants from low- and middle-income countries and students can join for free!

Why Attend GDHF 2020?

The Global Digital Health Network has a 4000+ members from 117 countries that share information, engage with the broader community, and provide leadership in digital health for global public health.

The Global Digital Health Forum 2020 is our premier annual conference.

Leaders: Meet other leaders from around the world who share your passion for improving health outcomes through digital innovation.

Meet other leaders from around the world who share your passion for improving health outcomes through digital innovation. Tech professionals: Share innovations across a diverse community of designers, developers, makers, thinkers, and visionaries driving cutting edge digital technologies for health.

Share innovations across a diverse community of designers, developers, makers, thinkers, and visionaries driving cutting edge digital technologies for health. Health care providers: Exchange ideas and best practices across health verticals with funders, policymakers and developers.

Exchange ideas and best practices across health verticals with funders, policymakers and developers. Researchers, advocates, students: Share three days with the world’s leading experts in digital health to network, share, listen, and learn; to launch new tools, programs, partnerships, and approaches that together will influence the future of digital health.

Register Now! Early Bird Discounts End on October 28